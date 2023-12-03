SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say

House fire generic
House fire generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department said one person is dead after a house fire on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the call came in at around 9:05 a.m. in reference to a fire on Ekom Beach Road.

Officials said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was also called to investigate.

Hickory Tavern, Ware Shoals and Western Laurens also responded to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Oconee Co.
Shooting generic
2 men found injured in separate shooting incidents in Gaffney
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE - RJ Mitte presents the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship at the 39th...
‘Breaking Bad’ star appears at holiday event in Greenville
Resolution to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Resolution to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Resolution to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Two injured after Spartanburg shooting
Man dies following double-shooting in Spartanburg