SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department said one person is dead after a house fire on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the call came in at around 9:05 a.m. in reference to a fire on Ekom Beach Road.

Officials said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was also called to investigate.

Hickory Tavern, Ware Shoals and Western Laurens also responded to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.