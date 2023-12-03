South Carolina takes undefeated record to Duke

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during the second half of an NCAA...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre(AP Photo)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1/1 South Carolina continues its time on Tobacco Road with a 1 p.m. Sunday tipoff at Duke.

The first half ended with a six-point Gamecocks run to put South Carolina up 35-29. Carolina outshot and out rebounded the Blue Devils in the first half but 14 turnovers kept the first half close.

The first half wrapped up with a pair of technical fouls to Duke’s Jadyn Donovan and South Carolina’s Raven Johnson.

The Gamecocks are coming off a down-to-the-wire win over No. 24 North Carolina earlier this week. The game saw the Gamecocks fail to take a first-half lead for the first time all season, putting them down three at the half.

South Carolina is 6-2 all-time against Duke since the series began in the 2001-02 season. At least one of the two teams has been ranked in all eight previous meetings with both ranked in five games.

Most of the games in the series have come in South Carolina’s Dawn Staley era, during which the Gamecocks are 6-1 against the Blue Devils with the lone loss coming in Durham (Dec. 4, 2016).

The most recent meeting was a Dec. 15, 2021, defensive battle in Durham. Then-No. 1 South Carolina escaped with a 55-47 victory over then-No. 15 Duke.

The Gamecocks were led first half by Raven Johnson and Chloe Kitts each contributing eight points.

