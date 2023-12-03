Swamp Rabbits celebrate the holidays with 2023 Teddy Bear Toss

The fans got to participate in a longstanding hockey tradition
The hockey team held its annual teddy bear toss where fans throw the stuffed animals on the that will be given to children in need.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrated the holiday season on Saturday with their 2023 Teddy Bear Toss.

The Swamp Rabbits hosted the South Carolina Stingrays and fans were encouraged to bring stuffed animals to the game to throw them onto the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal.

While Greenville fell 8-5 to the Stingrays, fans got to participate in some seasonal cheer. “The Teddy Bear Toss is been a long standing tradition in pro hockey,” said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. “And for us, it’s an opportunity again to get back as we kick off the holiday season.”

The stuffed animals collected will benefit local non-profit Happy Wheels, a charity that supports hospitalized children.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

