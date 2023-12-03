Two injured after Spartanburg shooting

Two injured after Spartanburg shooting
Two injured after Spartanburg shooting(WHNS)
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are injured following gunfire in Spartanburg.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a double shooting at 809 Ridgedale Drive. Upon arrival, the officers found a male with serious injuries to his torso, shoulder and hip. Another male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

It is an active crime scene and there are no suspects at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Fatal car collision in Oconee County
Greenville County Council
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic
A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Parade
A'ja Wilson is Grand Marshal of the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade
Wofford junior Rachael Rose
Wofford women’s basketball loses to Bellarmine 61-59