Two injured after Spartanburg shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are injured following gunfire in Spartanburg.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a double shooting at 809 Ridgedale Drive. Upon arrival, the officers found a male with serious injuries to his torso, shoulder and hip. Another male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

It is an active crime scene and there are no suspects at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

