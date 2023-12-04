6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

