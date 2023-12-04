Attempted murder suspect arrested in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted murder in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 112 Conyers St. around 3:00 p.m. The sheriff was notified that a man with multiple stab wounds was on the property. Upon arrival, first aid was provided to the victim, before he was taken to Greenville Medical Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

31-year-old Kwamez Gilliam was found near the location of the incident and arrested. Gilliam was charged with attempted murder.

More on this story as it develops.

