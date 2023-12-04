Clemson football hires new assistants

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has named Matt Luke as Offensive Line Coach and Chris Rumph as Defensive Ends Coach. Both hires were officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Monday morning.

“Matt [Luke] is exactly what we needed with his hire,” Swinney said. “He brings an incredible résumé and a wealth of experience and has worked with a bunch of great coaches and players over his career. He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting. I have no doubt he will be a great addition.”

Luke, 47, brings more than 20 years of experience as an offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator and head coach. Most recently, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive line coach at Georgia from 2020-21, helping the Bulldogs to a 22-3 record in that span and helping guide Georgia in 2021 to its first national championship in 41 years.

“My family and I are incredibly excited about this opportunity,” Luke said. “I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson.”

Prior to his time at Georgia, Luke spent time at Ole Miss, Murray State, Tennessee, and Duke.

“Chris [Rumph] really fits what I was looking for in this hire,” Swinney said. “I wanted someone with NFL experience — and he certainly brings that — and I was looking for the right recruiting fit as someone who grew up in this state and played in this state. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time now and, honestly, he was a guy that almost came back a couple of other times over the years, but this is the right time and I’m excited to welcome him and Kila back and him continuing the great tradition we’ve had with our defensive ends.”

Rumph, 51, returns to Clemson with more than 25 years of coaching experience, including the last four years at the NFL level and 17 years of Division I experience from 2003-19 with some of the biggest name brands in college football. He as also coached at South Carolina State, Memphis and Clemson, serving as the Tigers’ defensive line coach from 2006-10. Then he went on to serve in various capacities at Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee over a nine-season span.

“For me, this is coming home,” Rumph said. “Clemson is a great fit for me and my family in terms of the town and the quality of the people. The passion of the fan base is second-to-none… Clemson is a program that has won consistently and won at the highest levels under Coach Swinney. I am excited to do my part to return the program where it aspires to be and once again have Clemson in the College Football Playoff and competing for national championships year in and year out.”

Rumph spent the last four years in the NFL including the last two as defensive line coach with the Minnesota Vikings. He served in the same capacity for the Chicago Bears in 2021, helping the Bears to 49 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL. He coached outside linebackers for the Houston Texans in his NFL coaching debut in 2020.

