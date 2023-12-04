Clemson trustees approve location, additional funding for veterinary college

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Board of Trustees announced that they met Friday to approve the acquisition of land and additional funding for the development of the first College of Veterinary Medicine in South Carolina.

Officials said the land approved for the new college is an 87-acre area in Pendleton, which is adjacent to a part of the Clemson Experimental Forest (CEF) known as the George Aull Natural Area. They added that Clemson is acquiring the property with an agreement with the Naturaland Trust, which will get the property through a charitable bargain and then give it to the University for no cost.

During the meeting, Clemson trustees also agreed to increase the budget for phase 1 of the construction of facilities for the college to $110,466,000. Officials explained that this increase reflects the funding provided by the State of South Carolina in the FY23 and FY24 budgets. Officials stated that this new funding will allow the University to begin the initial work and look into plans for HVAC equipment, electrical transformers and switchgear, and structural systems.

The University began making plans for the new college earlier this year, and the Board of Trustees approved them over the summer.

Construction of the new college is expected to begin next Summer. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

