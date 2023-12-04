Cooling down with sunnier skies, weekend rain chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The week starts off mild but cooler air returns by Tuesday. The mountains may see accumulating snow on Wednesday with rain for everyone this weekend.

Sunshine returns on Monday for the Upstate after a gloomy weekend. There are more scattered clouds over the mountains. As a cold front moves through the area isolated showers may make a run at the northern mountains near the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The front kicks up the winds for everyone with gusts 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Highs are running above normal by 5° to 10°, topping out in the mid 60s in the Upstate to the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Breezy and mild (Fox Carolina)

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop into Tuesday. Morning lows are in the 30s with some mountain spots dropping to around freezing. Highs are in the 50s which is right around seasonal norms. It’s mostly sunny through the day.

Cooler for the middle of the week (Fox Carolina)

Another cold front takes aim at the area Tuesday night bringing a chance for precipitation for Western North Carolina. The disturbance brings the possibility of accumulating snow, mainly for areas above 3000 feet. However, a few flurries could fly in the lower elevations with little to no accumulation. The Upstate stays dry and mainly sunny through the day. It does get breezy again for our entire area with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the Upstate are in the mid 50s but the mountains are much cooler with highs in the low 40s.

Snow possible above 3000' Wednesday morning (Fox Carolina)

After a cold morning Thursday with lows in the 20s, temps go back on the upswing for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies will continue Thursday through Saturday, with highs moving back toward the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday brings our next chance for rain, likely arriving overnight into Sunday early morning and potentially lasting throughout the day.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

