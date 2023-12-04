Cooling down with sunnier skies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler air is set to move back in this week, with plenty of sun on the way.

Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight in the wake of Sunday’s cold front, with winds diminishing as well. Lows will take a chillier turn than the past couple of nights, dipping to the upper 30s across the mountains and low 40s upstate. No fog is expected overnight, so we can expect fair weather for the morning commute.

Breezy conditions will return on Monday as a secondary disturbance quickly tracks across the region. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies Upstate, with a bit more scattered cloud cover across the mountains. Those clouds may bring a few brief showers to western North Carolina in the afternoon, as winds pick up to around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will also run slightly cooler in the mountains, with highs set for the upper 50s while we top the low to mid 60s again upstate.

Cooling will continue on Tuesday while mostly sunny skies stick around. Temps will start in the low to mid 30s in the morning, heading for the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Another small disturbance will track across the region on Tuesday night, bringing another round of showers with it across western North Carolina. A few of the showers may even mix with snow early Wednesday morning, but this is most likely for elevations above 4,000 feet. We’ll get back to mostly sunny skies either way, with a fresh round of breezy conditions and highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Temps go back on the upswing for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies will continue Thursday through Saturday, with highs moving back toward the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday brings our next chance for rain, but there remains some uncertainty around the exact timing. Make sure to check back for updates this week.

