Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from apartments on Mae Drive around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was transported to the hospital, but investigators said the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A suspect has not been named in the shooting, but a person of interest has been detained. Deputies said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

