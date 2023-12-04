Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl in Fountain Inn

Kaeleigh Whitman
Kaeleigh Whitman(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl in Fountain Inn.

According to deputies, Kaeleigh Whitman was last seen on Sunday on Chapman Road around 11 p.m. wearing bell bottom jeans and a black hoodie.

Whitman is described as five foot ten and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Kaeleigh Whitman might be is asked to call Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Boil water advisory lifted following waterline break in Spartanburg

