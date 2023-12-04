Union County deputies looking for wanted murder suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted murder suspect.

According to officials, 33-year-old Antonio Woods Heath is wanted in Chester, South Carolina.

Deputies ask that if you see him, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on where Heath might be, please call SLED at 803-737-9000.

