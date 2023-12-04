Union County deputies looking for wanted murder suspect

Antonio Woods Heath
Antonio Woods Heath(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted murder suspect.

According to officials, 33-year-old Antonio Woods Heath is wanted in Chester, South Carolina.

Deputies ask that if you see him, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on where Heath might be, please call SLED at 803-737-9000.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl in Fountain Inn

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Oconee Co.
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
April Coward
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Make and be Merry is hosted by the Greenville center for Creative Arts. It's a chance for...
Make and be Merry
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
Kaeleigh Whitman
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl in Fountain Inn
Several businesses impacted by water line break in Spartanburg
Boil water advisory lifted following waterline break in Spartanburg