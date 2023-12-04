Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, Gamecocks star wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. tweeted out he will be entering the transfer portal.

Wells will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wells didn’t play for South Carolina since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Wells’ injury was a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

