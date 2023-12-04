Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. enters transfer portal

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Vanderbilt cornerback B.J. Anderson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, Gamecocks star wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells Jr. tweeted out he will be entering the transfer portal.

Wells will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wells didn’t play for South Carolina since injuring his left foot after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the SEC opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 16.

Wells’ injury was a huge loss for the South Carolina offense as he was a preseason All-SEC selection following a first-team All-SEC season with the Gamecocks in 2022.

As a junior, Wells was South Carolina’s top wide receiver and recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff discusses drug seizes in Operation Rolling Thunder on I-85
Deputies seize 200lbs of cocaine on I-85 during Operation Rolling Thunder
SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Oconee Co.
Carson McDowell
Tip leads police to large drug bust in Clemson
Shooting generic
2 men found injured in separate shooting incidents in Gaffney
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

Latest News

South Carolina guard Bree Hall passes against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 1 South Carolina women defeat Duke 77-61
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Clemson to Face Kentucky in 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson guard Joseph Girard III (11) battles Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) for the ball...
Clemson hoops has best start since 2008
The Swamp Rabbit Teddy Bear Toss honors a longstanding tradition
Swamp Rabbits celebrate the holidays with 2023 Teddy Bear Toss