Good Night Lights brings joy to kids in Upstate hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The night sky was lit up outside the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital - Upstate in Greenville on Sunday as people decorated their cars with Christmas lights and waved flashlights.

It’s all to bring holiday magic to kids and their families in the hospital.

“With looking out from the windows up there, I was just in the hospital, and looking down on all of this, it’s just an incredible sight,” said Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Upstate Medical Director Dr. Robin LaCroix.

Families decked out their cars and waved flashlights for around 75 families with kids in the hospital.

“This really does just kick off the holiday for us, just again showing support for our families that have to be here during this time who might have a really lengthy stay or who might just be here for the night,” said Prisma Health Child Life & Special Programs Manager Taylor Stathes.

“If we can come together as a community and put a smile on everyone’s face, even if it’s for 10 minutes, it’s so worth it,” said Jasmine Johnson.

Johnson is no stranger to the Prisma Health System as her 10-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes.

“This is the most wonderful time of the year, so who really wants to be in the hospital?” she said.

Johnson and her two kids drove an hour from Gaffney to be part of Good Night Lights.

“It’s just so important to let everybody know, that’s in there, that they’re not alone, " she said.

The night is turning into a tradition on the first Sunday of December.

“Just a tremendous testament to the fact that as a community we care about our children and we care about our families,” said LaCroix.

