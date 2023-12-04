Greenville Schools discusses handling growth across district

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools met with members of the council to discuss the population increase in the area and what that means for the district.

Greenville is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, and the school system says they are hitting capacity.

Greenville County superintendent Burke Royster said the district needs more money if they are going to keep up with the rapid growth and provide tools for students to be successful. He also said he welcomes more students into the schools. However, financially they’re unable to keep up and still provide the tools for students to be successful.

The superintendent said for every additional student they serve each year there is an increased cost, including competitive teacher pay.

Royster said special education programs as well as career and technology classes that allow students to receive college credits before they graduate are also on that list.

According to the district, there aren’t many other ways to offset those costs other than raising taxes.

“Growth is very positive. It contributes to the over all economic health of the community,’ said Royster. “We certainly don’t want to be in a situation where we have a declining population. We’re having to look at potentially closing schools or cutting teacher positions. We want to be in a growth environment, but recognizing with growth comes an additional demand for revenue that exceeds the amount that we received the year before.”

He also said although the county doesn’t have the final say over the school system, it’s important for them to know that the decisions made about economic development and growth have a trickle down effect.

Education for the average high school student is about $10,000 a year. That breaks down to about $57 a day per year. The second highest students to educate are those in career and technology classes at $17,269 a student per year.

