Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville is looking for a large inflatable Santa that went missing.

The children’s museum said the 8-foot tall blow-up Santa went missing from the front of the building late Wednesday, Nov. 29 or early Thursday, Nov. 30.

“Whoever is responsible is surely on the naughty list,” said facilities manager Ricky.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-233-7755.

MORE NEWS: Christmas parades, holiday events happening in the Upstate, Western NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
Coroner identifies driver in Oconee Co. crash that left another hurt
April Coward
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Resolution to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Anderson Christmas Parade, Sunday
Christmas parades, holiday events happening in the Upstate, Western NC
SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Anderson County
Woman dies after crashing into tree in Anderson Co, coroner says
Midday Eats: El Chinchorro Boricua
Midday Eats: El Chinchorro Boricua