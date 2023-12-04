Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville is looking for a large inflatable Santa that went missing.

The children’s museum said the 8-foot tall blow-up Santa went missing from the front of the building late Wednesday, Nov. 29 or early Thursday, Nov. 30.

“Whoever is responsible is surely on the naughty list,” said facilities manager Ricky.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-233-7755.

MORE NEWS: Christmas parades, holiday events happening in the Upstate, Western NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.