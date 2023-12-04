Man dies after shooting, crashing into house in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man was found shot after crashing into a house early Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 a.m. they received multiple reports of shots being fired on Boiling Springs Road near California Avenue.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, they canvassed the area until they found a white Lexus that appeared to have crashed into a house on Boiling Springs Road.

Deputies also saw bullet holes in the vehicle and a man slumped over the driver’s seat with all the doors still locked, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they broke the driver’s side window to help the man, and saw he had been shot. EMS later arrived to take the man to the hospital, where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old LaBrian Jamar Beasley.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

