Officials investigating after inmate dies in Spartanburg County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that they are working with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate after an inmate died on December 2.

Officials said the inmate, 45-year-old Latrone McDaniel, was in custody at the Spartanburg County Jail but was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on December 1 after he complained of leg pain.

According to officials, McDaniel passed away on December 2. The Coroner’s Office stated that they are still working on determining what caused McDaniel’s death. However, they added that they didn’t identify any signs of foul play.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

