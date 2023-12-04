PJ Hall earns ACC Player of the Week Honor

Senior averaged 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two victories last week
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) battles Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) battles Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Ben Winterrowd
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - PJ Hall was named ACC Player of the Week, appointed by voting media on Monday and announced by the league office.

It marks Hall’s first Player of the Week honor from the league after earning Preseason All-ACC First Team honors at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.

Hall averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals in wins over No. 23 Alabama and Pittsburgh – both coming on the road. In a win over Pittsburgh, Hall produced his second double-double of the season and ninth of his career with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

He leads the league in scoring (21.4/game) and is seventh in rebounding (7.7/game). He is third in the ACC in field goal percentage (56.1).

Hall has helped lead the Tigers to a 7-0 start, including 1-0 start in ACC play. Of the seven wins, four have come away from home – the most in a 7-0 start for Clemson since 2008-09 and the third time overall (1934-35).

For his career, Hall moved into 28th place this week on Clemson’s all-time scoring list and now has 1,193 career points.

