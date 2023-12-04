Premium beef being sold in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can now shop for a special premium beef that is being raised in the Upstate.

Dwayne Goodwin is the father of six daughters, owner of five Save A Lot grocery stores across the Upstate and he runs Goodwins Farms in Mauldin, SC. On the farms, Goodwin raises chickens, goats, cows, and most importantly Hereford Cattle.

Hereford Cattle are know for their docile personality and are the gold standard when it comes to premium beef.

Goodwin’s journey to owning the cattle started at the annual South Carolina Hereford Association Sale in Clemson. While there, he spoke with farmers who told him they had been sending their cattle out of the state for 50, 60, 70 years and they were never able to get the cattle back to sell it locally. That’s when Goodwin knew he wanted to make a difference and bring something that the state of South Carolina has never had before. After contacting the Certified Hereford Association, his beef is now being sold in his Save A Lot stores.

Goodwin’s stores are having a major impact on rural communities and the local economy. He says that customers deserve to have the very best options at a cost they can afford.

“We wanted to revitalize some of the real estate, and provide jobs in small towns,” said Goodwin. “We employee 25 to 30 associates in every store so a lot of families are counting on us.”

Because of Goodwin’s desire to make a difference, customers can now buy high quality beef and feel good about where its coming from. While running a farm and local businesses is a lot of work, he says it’s something that brings him a lot of joy.

“Its what we live for, trying to do all you can for the families in the local towns where we operate our stores.”

Goodwins stores are located at:

134 Foothills Center Rd., West Union, SC 29696

917 East Main St., Laurens, SC 29360

529 Hampton Ave, Pickens, SC 29671

410 E N Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379

302 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29621

