SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Anderson County

By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said that a fatal crash occurred in Anderson County on private property Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:29 p.m. at a home at 3421 Airline Road, about 4.5 miles east of Starr. The driver of a 2002 Toyota sedan was driving west on Airline Road before sliding down an embankment and crashing into a tree.

Officials said the driver died at the hospital from their injuries.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

