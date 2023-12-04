SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said that a fatal crash occurred in Anderson County on private property Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:29 p.m. at a home at 3421 Airline Road, about 4.5 miles east of Starr. The driver of a 2002 Toyota sedan was driving west on Airline Road before sliding down an embankment and crashing into a tree.

Officials said the driver died at the hospital from their injuries.

