Skunk in Spartanburg County tests positive for rabies

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk found in the Chesnee area has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said one person was exposed to the skunk near Sandy Ford Road and Lake Blalock.

The skunk is the third animal with confirmed rabies in Spartanburg County in 2023. Officials urge pet owners to keep their rabies vaccinations current.

If you believe you came into contact with this skunk or another rabid animal, call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
Coroner identifies driver in Oconee Co. crash that left another hurt
April Coward
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Car Crash
Man dies after shooting, crashing into house in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Resolution to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic
Christmas Tree
Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa
Anderson Christmas Parade, Sunday
Christmas parades, holiday events happening in the Upstate, Western NC