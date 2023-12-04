Skunk in Spartanburg County tests positive for rabies

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk found in the Chesnee area has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said one person was exposed to the skunk near Sandy Ford Road and Lake Blalock.

The skunk is the third animal with confirmed rabies in Spartanburg County in 2023. Officials urge pet owners to keep their rabies vaccinations current.

If you believe you came into contact with this skunk or another rabid animal, call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

