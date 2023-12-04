TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of S.C. 56 temporarily closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a part of S.C. 56 in Laurens County will be closed due to environmental work following an fuel spill.

Troopers said the area will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to SCDOT, the work will be performed by a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control-approved contractor, and is expected to be completed in December.

Officials said drivers traveling north on S.C. 56 may turn left onto Springdale Drive and turn left at the light onto South Broad Street. They also said drivers may continue for three miles, turn left onto Greenplain Road, and continue east towards S.C. 56.

