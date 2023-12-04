VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
SCHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Oconee Co.
The Laurens County Fire Department said one person is dead after a house fire on Sunday morning.
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
April Coward
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders mass evacuations as it widens offensive; Palestinians are running out of places to go
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Spartanburg
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Greenville County
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Greenville County
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident