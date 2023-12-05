Cafeteria manager to restaurant owner: Nana’s Soul-licious is now serving Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From behind the lunch counter to CEO, a Spartanburg woman is living out her dream of opening her own restaurant. Serving soul food in a space where she says everyone is welcome.

“I always knew I wanted to open my own restaurant,” said Rosalind Wallace.

For Wallace, cooking has never been a chore.

“I love to cook, and I love how it makes people feel when they eat my food and they enjoy it,” she said.

She’s been in the kitchen for more than 30 years, and 24 of them were spent in school cafeterias. Over the years, she worked her way up to cafeteria manager. Wallace says her favorite part was the kids and now she’s cooking for the community.

“This is my baby, something I birthed and I started. It’s amazing every time I walk through the door,” she said about her new restaurant, Nana’s Soul-licious.

From the cafeteria, a food truck, and now a brick-and-mortar building. It’s been a journey that Wallace carries with her. In fact—it’s in the name of her restaurant.

“When I started at Houston Elementary, my granddaughter went, and of course, she called me ‘NaNa,’ and that made all the kids in the school call me ‘NaNa,’ she said. “Soul-icious came about because I love to sell soul food. I love to cook soul food because it’s from your heart, it’s from your soul—and it’s ‘liclouus,’’ she laughed.

Nana’s Soul-licious opened in early November. Wallace says she learned how to start thanks to Northside Spartanburg’s 14-week StartMe small business program.

“It was very challenging, but something you want doesn’t come easy,” she said.

However, attracting customers to her ‘soulicious’ food hasn’t been as challenging.

“It’s warm, loving, caring, good, it’s creamy from the hamburger steak to the double baked macaroni and cheese, and we cannot forget those seasoned greens,” she said.

Nana’s Soul-licious is open Tuesday through Friday, 11am- 7pm, Saturday, 9am - 4pm and Sunday, 11am - 5pm. It’s located at 2706 Campground Road in Spartanburg.

