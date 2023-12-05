Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.

Reidville Fire Department responding to house fire on Brockman McClimon Road on Tuesday.
Reidville Fire Department responding to house fire on Brockman McClimon Road on Tuesday.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REIDVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Reidville Fire Department were called to the scene on Brockman McClimon Road.

Officials said the fire could be seen miles away. There is also a small area with a golf course and a private landing strip located behind the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Utility workers arrived on scene to cut off the power.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Car Crash
Pedestrian dies one day after crash in Greenville Co.
TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down interstate in Spartanburg County
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes re-opened following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.
Classroom generic WHNS
District: Principal of Brevard Middle School suspended, under investigation
Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum
Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum