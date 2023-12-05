Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.

REIDVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Reidville Fire Department were called to the scene on Brockman McClimon Road.

Officials said the fire could be seen miles away. There is also a small area with a golf course and a private landing strip located behind the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Utility workers arrived on scene to cut off the power.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.