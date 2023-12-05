District: Principal of Brevard Middle School suspended, under investigation

Classroom generic WHNS
Classroom generic WHNS(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District officials at Transylvania County Schools said a principal has been suspended with pay and is under investigation.

Tammy Deaver has been the principal of Brevard Middle School since Nov. 28, 2022.

The district said the investigation on Deaver began Dec. 4, 2023. The reason for the investigation has not been released.

Here’s a look at a statement released by the school district:

According to the district, Carrie Norris will serve as the acting principal at Brevard Middle until the completion of an investigation by the administration.

MORE NEWS: SC trooper returns to work over a year after being injured in hit-and-run crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum
Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum
What's new? Astrea jewelry
What's new? Astrea jewelry
Detectives mark possible shell casings during shooting investigation
Shots fired on two homes in Gaffney, woman injured
District growth
Greenville Co. Schools discuss handling growth across district