District: Principal of Brevard Middle School suspended, under investigation
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District officials at Transylvania County Schools said a principal has been suspended with pay and is under investigation.
Tammy Deaver has been the principal of Brevard Middle School since Nov. 28, 2022.
The district said the investigation on Deaver began Dec. 4, 2023. The reason for the investigation has not been released.
Here’s a look at a statement released by the school district:
According to the district, Carrie Norris will serve as the acting principal at Brevard Middle until the completion of an investigation by the administration.
MORE NEWS: SC trooper returns to work over a year after being injured in hit-and-run crash
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.