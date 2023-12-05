District: Principal of Brevard Middle School suspended, under investigation

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District officials at Transylvania County Schools said a principal has been suspended with pay and is under investigation.

Tammy Deaver has been the principal of Brevard Middle School since Nov. 28, 2022.

The district said the investigation on Deaver began Dec. 4, 2023. The reason for the investigation has not been released.

Here’s a look at a statement released by the school district:

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 115C-325.5(c), the principal at Brevard Middle School was suspended with pay pending an investigation on December 4, 2023. The Board is prohibited from releasing confidential personnel information related to any suspension under North Carolina law. Mrs. Carrie Norris will serve as the acting principal at Brevard Middle School until the completion of an investigation by the administration. A suspension with pay to allow for further investigation is not an indication of actual wrongdoing or misconduct.

According to the district, Carrie Norris will serve as the acting principal at Brevard Middle until the completion of an investigation by the administration.

