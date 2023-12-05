Florida Gov. DeSantis comments on healthcare during Upstate visit, Democrats respond

The Democratic Party is now responding to our interview with Governor Ron DeSantis.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Upstate for his Presidential campaign Friday, where he met with voters and took the time to answer a few questions.

During his visit, DeSantis held town halls in Greer and Prosperity and also spoke to voters at Dempsey’s Pizza in Clinton. We spoke to DeSantis in Clinton where he talked about education and healthcare.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talked to FOX Carolina Friday as he campaigned in the Upstate

In response to DeSantis’ comments, the Democratic National Convention released the following statement on Monday.

