Florida Gov. DeSantis comments on healthcare during Upstate visit, Democrats respond

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Upstate for his Presidential campaign Friday, where he met with voters and took the time to answer a few questions.

During his visit, DeSantis held town halls in Greer and Prosperity and also spoke to voters at Dempsey’s Pizza in Clinton. We spoke to DeSantis in Clinton where he talked about education and healthcare.

In response to DeSantis’ comments, the Democratic National Convention released the following statement on Monday.

“Ron DeSantis is the latest 2024 Republican to echo Donald Trump’s call to rip away affordable health care and devastate millions of Americans — and if he takes power, he’s threatened to do even more. DeSantis is hellbent on taking his failed ‘Florida Blueprint’ nationwide, even though it has contributed to some of the highest health care costs in America and left hundreds of thousands of hardworking Floridians without insurance. If Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, and MAGA Republicans have their way, they’d send premiums skyrocketing to line the pockets of greedy health care executives and their wealthy buddies. Voters have rejected their extreme, unpopular agenda before and they’ll do it again next November.”

