How to beat the cold: Senior P.R.E.P encourages community to prepare for the winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The elderly are among the most vulnerable individuals to be impacted by emergencies, especially in the case of weather. With winter chills fast approaching, the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) is choosing to focus on the weather itself and how we can prepare for it.

Despite what people think, South Carolina is home to a fair amount of severe weather during the winter season. This can lead to not only environmental damages such as flooded roads, downed power lines and such, but to illness and even death via hypothermia. Winter Storms damage property and create safety risks for everyone in the community.

Senior P.R.E.P, which stands for “Planning and Resources for Emergency Preparedness,” is a program created by SCDOA, Walgreen, and the South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD). It is designed to help seniors prepare for extreme events and assist in emergency planning for those who may be unable to fully do so themselves.

The program promotes both individual and community preparedness, and works to plan with families and caregivers ahead of an emergency. Seniors face everyday obstacles such as limited mobility and medical needs, so it is extremely important to ensure that those needs are not disrupted by environmental issues.

How You can Potentially Prepare:

Keep vital assistant technology and medical supplies, such as oxygen tanks, in emergency kits

Have a backup power source to power essential medical equipment.

Map and memorize accessible emergency exits at both home and work

Have clear and specific instructions for rescue personnel should they need to be called Especially in the case of special needs and equipment

Set up a medical alert system in order to call for emergencies

Look up if any agencies nearby are providing special provisions during an emergency

Most important: make sure to plan ahead with family, friends and caregivers

It is important to ensure that a community stays safe, and by preparing ahead, many people can avoid a potential future tragedy.

For further information on Senior P.R.E.P. visit you local Walgreens locations or click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.