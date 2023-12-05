I-85 Business reopening to traffic in Spartanburg County

After a major road project, the I-85 Business is now new and improved
I-85 reopens in Spartanburg County following major road project
I-85 reopens in Spartanburg County following major road project(WBTV)
By Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that Interstate 85 Business is officially reopening to traffic on Wednesday following a massive development project. The road is expected to fully open at the end of the day, and SCDOT personnel and law enforcement will be within the area to verify a smooth reopening.

“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the improvements to this corridor,” says Christy A. Hall, Secretary of Transportation. “We recognize the critical role of our interstate system in moving goods and people, connecting South Carolina to the global economy. With the support of the General Assembly, SCDOT is making tremendous progress on improving the road and bridge network in our state and delivering on the promises we made.”

The project initially started in 2021, and focused on creating safety and pavement improvements across I-85. This project also included the complete replacement of three bridges along the corridor. Since 2017, more than 100 miles of interstate improvement have been approved as part of a 10-year plan, and more than 300 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and remain aware of direction signs during the transition in order to ensure smooth traffic

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Torrey De Quan De Trell Jamison-Allen
Suspect charged after road rage incident in Greenville Co. leads to shooting
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Man under investigation after another found shot in Greenville, deputies say

Latest News

Generic police lights
Investigation underway after man found dead in Laurens County
File photo of a young girls hands in a red sweatshirt holding a smartphone encased in a teal...
Cell phone policy, dress code and more at Greenville County Schools
K9 Dano retires from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announces k9 retirements
Torrey De Quan De Trell Jamison-Allen
Suspect charged after road rage incident in Greenville Co. leads to shooting