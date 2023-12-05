I-85 Business reopening to traffic in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that Interstate 85 Business is officially reopening to traffic on Wednesday following a massive development project. The road is expected to fully open at the end of the day, and SCDOT personnel and law enforcement will be within the area to verify a smooth reopening.

“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the improvements to this corridor,” says Christy A. Hall, Secretary of Transportation. “We recognize the critical role of our interstate system in moving goods and people, connecting South Carolina to the global economy. With the support of the General Assembly, SCDOT is making tremendous progress on improving the road and bridge network in our state and delivering on the promises we made.”

The project initially started in 2021, and focused on creating safety and pavement improvements across I-85. This project also included the complete replacement of three bridges along the corridor. Since 2017, more than 100 miles of interstate improvement have been approved as part of a 10-year plan, and more than 300 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and remain aware of direction signs during the transition in order to ensure smooth traffic

