Investigation underway after man found dead in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating after a man was found dead over the weekend.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest near Torrington Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

