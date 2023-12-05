Investigation underway after man found dead in Laurens County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating after a man was found dead over the weekend.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest near Torrington Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

