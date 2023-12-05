Officials share how to deter holiday theft

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays fast approaching, so too does gift buying, and gift stealing. The holidays are some of the worst times for theft of packages, whether that be through car break-ins or simply stealing the package right off of someone’s porch.

As we begin to approach the Christmas season, it is important for people to look out not only for their gift, but for their personal property that may be damaged as a result. Law enforcement and other organizations are sharing ways on how people can deter thieves from targeting your items.

The Simpsonville Police Department issued a Facebook post informing followers of how to protect their cars and the items inside. A few ways to do so would be to:

Always lock your car, even if only for a brief time. Make sure to check unconventional entrances as well, such as a trunk or sunroof.

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicles, such as money or weapons

Turn on exterior lights while at home to help deter thieves from being seen. If not at home, park in a well lit area.

To report a crime or for any issue that requires police assistance, contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.



As for the sake of Amazon packages, however, that is a completely different story.

Unfortunately, package thieves, or “porch pirates’' as they are unaffectionately called, have surged in recent years due to the massive increase of online shopping. They wander around various neighborhoods in order to grab whatever package has been left on the front step before the owner can retrieve it. They will often target houses that provide an easy means of escape, such as being closer to the road or having an open front yard. It is a crime of opportunity at its core, which can make deterrence easy.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a nonprofit dedicated to keeping transparency between charities, businesses, and the public, has released their own list on how to deter potential porch pirates:

Your package may simply be at the wrong address. Before filing a report or contacting the sender, check with neighbors and see if the delivery service may have dropped off your package at the wrong address.

Do not leave delivered packages unattended for long periods. If you are expecting a package, schedule its delivery for when you know you will be home.

If purchasing an item from a retailer with a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Retailers will require proof of purchase or identification before releasing packages.\

Install a home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell. Consider including a sign that specifically states that the residence is under surveillance. Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence may help law enforcement track down the thieves.

For more information from the BBB and for more ways to deter porch pirates, click here.

