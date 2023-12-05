Pedestrian dies one day after crash in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday.

According Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. on U.S. 25 near Gettysburg Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Honda sedan was traveling south when they hit a pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 25.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later passed away.

The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

