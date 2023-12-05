SC trooper returns to work over a year after being injured in hit-and-run crash

SC trooper returns to work over a year after hit-and-run crash
SC trooper returns to work over a year after hit-and-run crash(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state troopers has returned to work more than a year after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Greenville County.

On Oct. 16, 2022, Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road around 2 a.m. when he was struck. Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU following the crash.

RELATED: Trooper’s wife gives emotional statement at plea hearing for hit-and-run driver

Highway Patrol said on Dec. 5, 2023, Kugler returned to work.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Tractor-trailer crash causes delay on I-26 in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum
Supporting young entrepreneurs at children's museum
What's new? Astrea jewelry
What's new? Astrea jewelry
Detectives mark possible shell casings during shooting investigation
Shots fired on two homes in Gaffney, woman injured
District growth
Greenville Co. Schools discuss handling growth across district
Generic Winter Weather Image
How to beat the cold: Senior P.R.E.P encourages community to prepare for the winter