SC trooper returns to work over a year after being injured in hit-and-run crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state troopers has returned to work more than a year after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Greenville County.

On Oct. 16, 2022, Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road around 2 a.m. when he was struck. Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU following the crash.

Highway Patrol said on Dec. 5, 2023, Kugler returned to work.

Today is a great day for the SCHP as L/Cpl. Kugler returns to work for the first time in over a year! L/Cpl. Kugler from Troop 3 was severely injured in the line of duty on 10/16/22. There have been many uphill challenges but in true Trooper fashion he has met them all! pic.twitter.com/MrrjmcIQlE — Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway (@SCHP_Troop_3) December 5, 2023

