Shots fired on two homes in Gaffney, woman injured

Deputies believe incidents to be related
Detectives mark possible shell casings during shooting investigation
Detectives mark possible shell casings during shooting investigation(WAFB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to a call about gunshots fired on Monday at 9:30 p.m. The incident took place at Spring Valley Road in Gaffney.

Upon arriving at the scene, police were quick to find shell casings in front of the home. Bullet holes were found in the car and home. Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt.

On Tuesday, police were called to a similar scenario on Jolly Drive in Gaffney at 1:31 a.m. The home was struck with a hail of gunfire, with deputies locating over fifty shell casings. The owner of the home was struck in the back while in bed. She was transported to Spartanburg Regional and is expected to make a recovery.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Investigators believe that these were not two random acts of violence, but that the homes were in fact targeted by the suspect for currently unknown reasons. Over the last few days, the City of Gaffney and by proxy the rest of Cherokee County have faced numerous similar cases, all of which are believed to be connected and likely gang-related, deputies say.

Anyone with information regarding the events, should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 (Extension #117).

