Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announces k9 retirements

By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a recent Facebook post, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announces the retirement of two K9 units, K9 Dano and K9 Benson.

Both dogs were trained as dual purpose canines. They would assist with tracking suspects, searches, drug detection, and the apprehension of dangerous criminals.

K9 Dano worked for the office from 2014 to 2023 with his handler Lt. Robert Taylor. He retired at 11 years old. K9 Benson worked from 2017 until 2023 with his handler Master Deputy Steve Escobar. He retired at 8 years old.

Both dogs have been adopted by their previous handlers, and will spend their retirement in the loving care of their partner and family.

The office thanks K9 Dano and K9 Benson for their service to Spartanburg County.

