Suspect in 2021 Upstate bank robbery apprehended

Mugshot of Edward Lee Wheeler
Mugshot of Edward Lee Wheeler(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An arrest has been made regarding a bank robbery case that took place on December 23rd, 2021.

On November 19th, 34-year-old Edward Lee Wheeler was arrested in Plattsburgh, New York for an active warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCPPP). This warrant was for an unrelated case.

Wheeler was transported back to Greenville on Monday for the probation warrant. Investigators began looking into Wheeler after receiving an anonymous tip, believing him to be the culprit behind the bank robbery at a CPM Federal Credit Union. An undisclosed amount of money in the thousands of dollars was taken. After an interview with investigators, Wheeler was charged with bank robbery.

Wheeler has also been identified as a suspect in another bank robbery that took place in Greer during November of 2021. He was on probation at the time.

He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

