Suspect wanted following deadly hit-and-run in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department announced that they are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was hit and killed in October.

Officers said they began investigating on October 3 when the victim, 50-year-old Roy Waters, was hit along Asheville Highway and the driver fled the scene.

Officers stated that they investigated the situation with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office and eventually identified the driver using information from community members and other law enforcement resources.

According to officers, the driver, 45-year-old Robert Boland from Palm City, Florida, is wanted for felony hit & run, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

Officers are currently searching for Boland, who may have fled the Brevard area following the crash. Anyone with information regarding him is asked to call either 911, the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212, or the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3169. People can also submit tips anonymously through the Brevard Police App and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s App.

