TRAFFIC: Tractor-trailer crash causes delay on I-26 in Spartanburg County
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash has caused the interstate in Landrum to shut down.
According to troopers, the crash took place Tuesday morning on I-26 westbound near the 1 mile marker. It involved involving two tractor trailers.
Officials said drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the crash.
SCHP mentioned that traffic is detouring at the 1 mile markers exit to bypass the collision.
MORE NEWS: Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.