TRAFFIC: Tractor-trailer crash causes delay on I-26 in Spartanburg County

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash has caused the interstate in Landrum to shut down.

According to troopers, the crash took place Tuesday morning on I-26 westbound near the 1 mile marker. It involved involving two tractor trailers.

Officials said drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the crash.

SCHP mentioned that traffic is detouring at the 1 mile markers exit to bypass the collision.

