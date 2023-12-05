TRAFFIC: Tractor-trailer crash causes delay on I-26 in Spartanburg County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash on I-26 is blocking all lanes in Landrum.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash has caused the interstate in Landrum to shut down.

According to troopers, the crash took place Tuesday morning on I-26 westbound near the 1 mile marker. It involved involving two tractor trailers.

Officials said drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the crash.

SCHP mentioned that traffic is detouring at the 1 mile markers exit to bypass the collision.

MORE NEWS: Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
Deputies investigating shooting after alleged road rage incident
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
Premium beef being sold in the Upstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say
SLED investigating deadly house fire in Laurens, officials say

Latest News

Clemson trustees approve location, additional funding for veterinary college
Clemson trustees approve location, additional funding for veterinary college
TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down interstate in Spartanburg County
TRAFFIC: Crash shuts down interstate in Spartanburg County
Holiday shopping trends
Holiday shopping trends
Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa
Greenville’s children’s museum looking for missing 8-foot inflatable Santa