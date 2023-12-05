Two accused of using children to help with multi-state fraud operation

Iasmina Rostas (left), Lidia Varga (right)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that two people were recently taken into custody after officers uncovered a multi-state fraud operation the suspects were allegedly involved in.

According to officers, they began investigating after two women from Virginia were caught allegedly using an 11-year-old and newborn baby to get items from people. Officers explained that the women would reportedly stand at the entrances of stores with the children and ask people for items such as baby formula, clothes and diapers. However, after receiving the items, the women would return them to the store for gift cards or money.

Officers say they believe the women would then take the money and direct it to larger organized crime networks.

Following this investigation, the two women, 33-year-old Lindia Varga and 24-year-old Iasmina Rostas were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor x2 each, possession of a canceled ID card and hindering an Officer. Varga was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers stated that the victims of these alleged crimes included customers, employees and churches across the East Coast. Officers added that they are still investigating this situation and any connections the suspects may have to larger organizations. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

