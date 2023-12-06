2 dead following shooting at Pickens County residence

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a shooting left two people dead in Pickens County Tuesday night.

Deputies said the situation began at around 9:30 p.m. on December 5 when a woman called 911 and reported that she had a gun pointed at her. Officials started collecting information about the situation from the women. However, the call was reportedly cut off, and nobody answered when they called back.

Deputies stated that they arrived at the residence along Edens Road and heard a single gunshot come from inside. Deputies then entered the house and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and had visible injuries to her torso. They added that they believed she was the person who called 911 shortly before the incident.

Deputies reportedly found the man suffering from a gunshot wound with a handgun beside him. Crews treated the man at the scene, but he passed away before they were able to take him to a hospital.

Deputies say they believe the man and woman live together at the residence and that nobody else was home when the incident occurred.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

