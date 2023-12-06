Annual blood drive held in honor of fallen trooper

Long after his passing, the memory of a lost comrade still lives strong
Eric Nicholson Annual Blood Drive held on December 6th, 2023.
Eric Nicholson Annual Blood Drive held on December 6th, 2023.(Greenville County Police)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A blood drive is being held Wednesday in honor of deceased South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Eric Nicholson.

On December 6th of 2000, Eric Nicholson was shot and killed while attempting to stop a bank robbery suspect. He witnessed the suspect driving away, who opened fire before Nicholson was able to exit his cruiser. Nicholson was hit several times, and the suspect fled the scene with an accomplice.

Nicholson succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. He was a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the South Carolina Highway Patrol for 2 and a half years.

In honor of his name, the Greenville Police Department issued a Facebook post announcing the blood drive. The blood drive is from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Donors will receive $50 in rewards and other gifts to represent the fallen trooper and ensure his name lives on.

