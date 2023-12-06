Brief cool down ahead of a warm up, rain for the weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your midweek forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler air settles in through Thursday morning with warmer temperatures and rain on the way for the weekend.

It’s a tale of two forecasts for our area on this Wednesday. The Upstate is dry and sunny all day long. But it is cooler than Tuesday by about 5° to 10° with highs only in the low to mid 50s. However, a clipper system started the day off with clouds and a wintry mix in the mountains. Snow showers are dying down across the higher elevations of North Carolina. Any lingering showers taper off by 1 PM making way for a sunshine to return in the afternoon. Highs in the mountains struggle to the upper 30s to the mid 40s. It’s breezy across the area with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph adding an extra chill to the air.

Cool and breezy
Cool and breezy(Fox Carolina)

Thursday morning features the core of the cold air as lows bottom out in the mid 20s to around 30. Under a sunny sky, temperatures climb to the low to mid 50s. From there, temperatures start to climb with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday. Above normal highs continue into the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky.

Cold and clear
Cold and clear(Fox Carolina)
Warming and dry through Saturday
Warming and dry through Saturday(Fox Carolina)

Our next chance for rain creeps in late Saturday into Sunday. Timing issues continue to plague the forecast but there is growing confidence we see some scattered showers start to move in as early 7 PM Saturday evening. The rain becomes widespread Saturday night and lasts into the day Sunday, clearing out Sunday night. A few thunderstorms could possibly mix in across the Upstate and we’re closely monitoring the forecast for the potential a low end severe risk could be added in. It’s warm for a winter day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s so this is a rain event for our area. There may be a brief switch across the higher elevations at the tail end of the system late Sunday night.

Cold front brings rain Sunday
Cold front brings rain Sunday(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

