Coroner responding to deadly wrong-way crash in Mauldin
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said crews are responding to a deadly wrong-way crash on the interstate in Mauldin.
According to police, the driver of a Sudan hit a box truck on I-385 near mile marker 31 around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
At this time, the victim or victims have not yet been identified.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and troopers with Highway Patrol are investigating.
Stay tuned for further updates.
