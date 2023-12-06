Family of injured Upstate deputy celebrates ‘huge milestone’ in his recovery

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, recently shared an update regarding his condition, saying it feels like he “has really turned a corner.”

Family members said Watts has started to respond to questions for the first time since November and is starting to wake up after being taken off a ventilator last week.

Below are excerpts from a journal entry on the family’s CaringBridge.

“The past couple of weeks have felt more like months as we have held our breaths hoping for the best but also bracing for the worst. It feels like Lucas has really turned a corner and we are ecstatic to report he is waking up!

On Saturday evening, Sherry, his mother, called from the hospital to report that after the nurse suctioned Lucas’s trach she asked him if it felt better and he gently nodded his head up and down! She then asked him to squeeze her hands which he did with BOTH hands! He had not followed commands since 11/21 and this was the first time he had responded to a question. We cried more happy tears than you can imagine and celebrated this huge milestone in his recovery.”

Watts’ family also shared that there are still concerns regarding his vision. Watts’ right eye was damaged during the shooting, and doctors were forced to eventually remove it.

“On Sunday, he continued to follow commands and was tracking with his eye. We are still praying that his vision will be unaffected though the doctors have told us to expect some effect due to the nature of his injury.”

Despite the worries about his vision, Watts’ family said they are happy about the victories they are seeing and they are excited for the future.

“And as if all of this wasn’t enough, on Monday, Haley was showing him pictures of Eli and she asked him if he wanted to see more and he gave a thumbs up! Praise be to God!

We are beyond grateful for these victories of which all glory belongs to our Heavenly Father, the Great Physician! We praise God for all He has done and continues to do. We are excited for the future.”

Watts has been transferred out of the trauma ICU, and they hope to eventually move him to Shepherd Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation.

A recovery fund created for Watts and his family has raised over $170,000.

