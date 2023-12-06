Flu cases in South Carolina among highest in the country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flu cases in South Carolina are soaring. It’s one of two states with the highest levels in the country, according to the CDC. And it’s not just the flu that is hitting the Palmetto State.

“Family physicians in primary care are probably feeling overwhelmed,” Family Physician and Regional Medical Director at AFC Bon Secours Urgent Care, Dr. Matthew Delfino said.

From children battling RSV to adults getting the flu, strep throat, COVID-19, and now parainfluenza, respiratory illnesses are vast and rapid this season.

“Parainfluenza is just a specific virus that mimics the flu so it has all the same symptoms except you won’t get a positive flu test,” Dr. Delfino said.

Dr. Delfino says parainfluenza is usually less severe and less deadly. So far this season five people in South Carolina have died from the flu, according to DHEC. All of the deaths were people 65 and older. Greenville, Anderson, and Laurens are among the counties in the state with the highest cases.

“The most common strain is influenza type A,” Delfino said. “However, there is another strain of influenza called influenza type B and we have been seeing a lot of that in our urgent care centers this year in comparison to past years.”

Delfino says the vaccine is around 30 percent effective, which might sound low, but he says that is a good level. And just getting the vaccine will better protect you from various flu strains.

“It mainly protects against the specific strains that it is formulated for however, all flu viruses are similar,” Delfino said. “So when your body has immunity to the main strain, it’ll also have the ability to fight off the other less common strands.”

RSV is another virus hitting the area. DHEC reports it is particularly prevalent in childcare settings. It has been the most common illness this season in childcare settings over the flu and COVID.

“It is an illness that is concerning because it causes a high fever and a severe cough,” Delfino said.

But unlike the flu or strep throat, there are no prescription treatment options for RSV, only over-the-counter meds or a ventilator to improve oxygen levels. Bottom line, he says if you or anyone in your family is feeling sick stay home.

