Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’ to determine impacts on security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – A congressman representing the Grand Strand has introduced legislation in hopes of learning more about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast.

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, who represents the 7th Congressional District in South Carolina, introduced the “Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act.”

The legislation would require the Secretary of Defense to submit a report on the intelligence collection capabilities of the Chinese surveillance balloon and its impacts on U.S. national security.

In late January, a high-altitude surveillance balloon from China entered U.S. airspace and traveled across the country before it was shot down by the military on Feb. 4.

“The Biden administration sat on their hands and let this spy balloon freely fly across the country before shooting it down off the coast of my hometown of Surfside Beach — putting our country’s national security at risk and projecting weakness on the world stage,” Fry said.

The act would require the Secretary of Defense’s report to include a description of the balloon’s surveillance on U.S. military installations and an analysis of the technology and materials recovered from the surveillance balloon.

“Almost a year later, we still don’t know the consequences of this administration’s lack of action. This legislation will provide Congress and the American people with answers on the effects this spy balloon had on our country’s national security,” Fry said.

Several other representatives are co-sponsoring the bill including South Carolina U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, William Timmons and Joe Wilson.

