Greenville police dog wins award for excellent service

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A labrador retriever named Queue has been chosen as one of the winners for the American Kennel Club (AKC) Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence, otherwise known as ACE. She won in the category of Uniformed Services K9.

Queue, along with her handler, Sgt. Michael Rainey, are part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Donated to the department by Defenders for Children, Queue is an Electronic Detection K9. She is specifically trained to search for hidden devices that might have child abuse and/or child pornography on them. Since her placement in 2019, Queue has sniffed out hundreds of electronic devices.

The ACE Awards celebrate five loyal dogs that have significantly improved not only the lives of their owners, but the community they are a part of.

The winners will be featured in a broadcast called KC HEROES: 2023 AWARDS FOR CANINE EXCELLENCE. It airs Sunday, December 10th at 10:30 pm on ESPN2.

