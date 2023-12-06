NC Court of Appeals upholds 2019 murder conviction following appeal

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals filed a ruling Tuesday upholding the 2019 murder conviction of Nathaniel Dixon.

Dixon was found guilty in 2019 of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Candance Parker, and critically injuring her son during a shooting. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

According to officials, the incident happened in 2016 when Dixon shot Parker and her son at Jones Park in Asheville. Family members said the shooting happened just hours after the child’s birthday party.

Following the trial, Dixon appealed his conviction, arguing that there multiple reasons for a mistrial, including issues regarding the jury. However, in the opinion released on December 5, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that there was “no error” with Dixon’s trial, upholding his conviction.

